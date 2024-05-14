After the Hunt | Andrew Garfield e Julia Roberts nel nuovo thriller di Guadagnino

- Andrew Garfield : Luca Guadagnino lo ha scelto per affiancare Julia Roberts nel thriller After the Hunt
Andrew Garfield si prepara ad affiancare Julia Roberts nel thriller After the Hunt, uno dei prossimi progetti dell'indaffaratissimo Luca Guadagnino. Fresco del successo di Challengers, Luca Guadagnino è già immerso nel casting della sua nuova fatica ...
- Amazon MGM Studios svela quando debutteranno Project Hail Mary con Ryan Gosling e After the Hunt di Guadagnino
Al CinemaCon di Las Vegas sono stati svelati i progetti di Amazon MGM Studios, annunciando quando è prevista l'uscita di Project Hail Mary con star Ryan Gosling e After the Hunt diretto da Guadagnino. Amazon MGM Studios, durante l'evento CinemaCon ...
- After the Hunt : il nuovo film di Guadagnino con Julia Roberts
Come annunciato da Deadline in esclusiva, After the Hunt della Imagine Entertainment della sceneggiatrice Nora Garrett è stato acquisito dalla Amazon MGM Studios. Julia Roberts sarà la protagonista e Luca Guadagnino dirigerà il film. Brian Grazer e ...
Julia Roberts e Andrew Garfield nel nuovo film di Guadagnino - Julia Roberts e Andrew Garfield nel nuovo film di Guadagnino - In sala Challengers è tra i primi posti nel box office in Italia e nel mondo superando, dati Mojo, i 68 milioni di dollari e mentre l'atteso Queer con Daniel Craig è in pole position tra i papabili al ...