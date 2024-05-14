Fonte : screenworld di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

After the Hunt | Andrew Garfield e Julia Roberts nel nuovo thriller di Guadagnino

After the

After the Hunt: Andrew Garfield e Julia Roberts nel nuovo thriller di Guadagnino (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Luca Guadagnino è inarrestabile, non si ferma un secondo. Dopo il grande successo di Challengers, di cui se vi va potete leggere la nostra recensione, è già impegnato in un nuovo progetto cinematografico: After the Hunt, un enigmatico thriller con Julia Roberts, affiancata dall’attore Andrew Garfield. Il film avrà come protagonista la Roberts che vestirà i panni di una professoressa universitaria e si troverà ad affrontare una questione molto delicata e critica: un eccellente studente imputerà un suo collega per un fatto molto grave. Il thriller si presenta dai toni molto drammatici e intensi caratterizzato da intrighi e oscuri segreti. Mike Faist, Zendaya e Josh O’Connor in Challengers – © Warner ...
Julia Roberts e Andrew Garfield nel nuovo film di Guadagnino - Julia Roberts e Andrew Garfield nel nuovo film di Guadagnino - In sala Challengers è tra i primi posti nel box office in Italia e nel mondo superando, dati Mojo, i 68 milioni di dollari e mentre l'atteso Queer con Daniel Craig è in pole position tra i papabili al ...

