After the Hunt | Andrew Garfield e Julia Roberts nel nuovo thriller di Guadagnino

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Lucaè inarrestabile, non si ferma un secondo. Dopo il grande successo di Challengers, di cui se vi va potete leggere la nostra recensione, è già impegnato in unprogetto cinematografico:the, un enigmaticocon, affiancata dall’attore. Il film avrà come protagonista lache vestirà i panni di una professoressa universitaria e si troverà ad affrontare una questione molto delicata e critica: un eccellente studente imputerà un suo collega per un fatto molto grave. Ilsi presenta dai toni molto drammatici e intensi caratterizzato da intrighi e oscuri segreti. Mike Faist, Zendaya e Josh O’Connor in Challengers – © Warner ...

Come annunciato da Deadline in esclusiva, After the Hunt della Imagine Entertainment della sceneggiatrice Nora Garrett è stato acquisito dalla Amazon MGM Studios. Julia Roberts sarà la protagonista e Luca Guadagnino dirigerà il film . Brian Grazer e ...

