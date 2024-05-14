(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Questo mercoledì auno dei due talentuosi membri degli FTR, Dax, affronterà uno dei wrestler migliori al mondo Kazuchika. La sfida tra l’ex WWE ed il giapponese è senza dubbio molto interessante, con i due che hanno in atto una rivalità di più ampio respiro con il coinvolgimento dell’Elite. Dax ha pubblicato quest’oggi un post su X ritwittando il post dell’annuncio della AEW e scrivendo: “Non vedo l’ora di leggere qualche podcaster prezzolato lamentarsi e chiedere ‘dOv’è La StOriAH?!”. Il riferimento, chiarissimo, è ad, che sembra ormai aver deciso di ritagliarsi un ruolo da censore della AEW dopo la sua diatriba con Tony Khan di qualche anno fa. Can’t wait for paid podcasters to complain & ask, “wHeRe’s THe StoRy?!”#AEW...

AEW: Annunciato Harwood contro Okada a Dynamite, lui lancia una frecciatina ad Eric Bischoff - AEW: Annunciato harwood contro okada a Dynamite, lui lancia una frecciatina ad Eric Bischoff - Questo mercoledì a Dynamite uno dei due talentuosi membri degli FTR, Dax harwood, affronterà uno dei wrestler migliori al mondo Kazuchika okada. La sfida tra l'ex WWE ed il giapponese è senza dubbio m ...

AEW Dynamite - Full confirmed match list for this week's episode in Everett, Washington - AEW Dynamite - Full confirmed match list for this week's episode in Everett, Washington - Double or Nothing is fast approaching and Swerve Strickland has his hands full. This week, the AEW world champion will face Brian Cage as he ...

Major AEW star’s Injury Status Uncertain Ahead of AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV - Major AEW star’s Injury Status Uncertain Ahead of AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is facing a potentially devastating blow ahead of its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, as top star Eddie Kingston’s status is uncertain due to a leg injury ...