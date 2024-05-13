Fonte : dayitalianews di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Zoo cinese sotto accusa - cuccioli di cane Chow-Chow camuffati da panda

Zoo cinese sotto accusa, cuccioli di cane Chow-Chow camuffati da panda (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024)  “Cani panda” allo zoo di Taizhou, nella provincia di Jiangsu. Al centro dell’attenzione, una colonia di Chow-Chow dai sontuosi mantelli dipinti di bianco e nero, emulando gli iconici panda che simboleggiano la Cina. L’apertura della mostra, riporta il servizio giornalistico di Sky News, ha suscitato un interesse che ha portato alla richiesta di 20 yuan (pari a circa quattro euro) per ammirare la novità. Ciò che potrebbe sembrare un bizzarro esperimento di incrocio è in realtà il risultato di una semplice colorazione, assicurata essere naturale e innocua, mirante a conferire a una comune pelliccia la nobiltà dell’orso bianco e nero su cui Pechino ha investito anni di diplomazia, prestando esemplari a zoo in tutto il mondo. Nonostante le accuse di pubblicità fuorviante, lo staff dello ...
