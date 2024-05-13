Vantiva Ships Over 125 Million Open-Source RDK Devices Globally

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Milestone includes RDK-Broadband and RDK-Videoshipped to Network Service Providers across the world PARIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/(Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced that it has shipped more than 125RDK-based customer premise equipment (CPE) products since 2012, strengthening its market share as of 2024. RDK is a fully modular, portable and customizablesoftware solution that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband and Internet of Things (IoT)has been an active member of the RDK community since its inception, providing RDK solutions across IP, Hybrid and Quadrature Amplitude Modulation ...