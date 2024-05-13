Fonte : movieplayer di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Tom Hardy e Mahershala Ali nel ritorno alla regia di Cary Fukunaga - il thriller 77 Blackout

Tom Hardy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Tom Hardy e Mahershala Ali nel ritorno alla regia di Cary Fukunaga, il thriller 77 Blackout (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Dopo James Bond, Cary Fukunaga torna a misurarsi con un nuovo lungometraggio raccontando una notte infernale del 1977 a New York durante un terribile Blackout che scatena la criminalità. Una coppia da seguire con attenzione. Le star Mahershala Ali e Tom Hardy saranno protagoniste del thriller poliziesco 77 Blackout, nuovo progetto registico di Cary Joji Fukunaga dal 2021, come rivela Deadline. Da quanto anticipato, si tratta di un crime thriller notturno ambientato a New York, nella città che non dorme mai, durante un terribile Blackout che fa precipitare la metropoli nel caos e nell'illegalità. Cary Fukunaga torna alla regia dopo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: mahershala cary

US actor, Mahershala Ali, to star in NYC thriller ‘77 Blackout’ - US actor, mahershala Ali, to star in NYC thriller ‘77 Blackout’ - Two-time Oscar winner mahershala Ali is set to star with Tom Hardy in “77 Blackout,” a crime thriller set on the night when New York lost power and was ...

Tom Hardy e Mahershala Ali nel ritorno alla regia di Cary Fukunaga, il thriller 77 Blackout - Tom Hardy e mahershala Ali nel ritorno alla regia di cary Fukunaga, il thriller 77 Blackout - Dopo James Bond, cary Fukunaga torna a misurarsi con un nuovo lungometraggio raccontando una notte infernale del 1977 a New York durante un terribile blackout che scatena la criminalità.

Saudi Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘Norah’ Sets French Distribution With Nour Films - Saudi Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘Norah’ Sets French Distribution With Nour Films - EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Nour Films has acquired French rights to Saudi director Tawfik Alzaidi’s first feature Norah ahead of its world premiere in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard. The ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.