‘The Dream Show 3’ - gli NCT DREAM live in Europa

‘The Dream Show 3’, gli NCT DREAM live in Europa (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Gli NCT DREAM hanno rivelato le date del tour 2024 NCT DREAM World Tour <The DREAM Show 3 : DREAM()Scape> che toccherà gli USA, l’America Latina e l’Europa. Freschi delle tre date sold out al Gocheok Sky Dome di Seoul, gli NCT DREAM arriveranno nel nostro continente per un totale di cinque date nei Paesi Bassi, Danimarca, Germania, Francia e Regno Unito. Si tratta del tour mondiale più importante fino ad ora per il gruppo K-Pop, che già lo scorso anno si rese protagonista del The DREAM Show 2 in 26 città. Tutti gli Show in Asia, compresi quelli in Corea del Sud, erano sold out. Stando alla nota ufficiale, con ...
