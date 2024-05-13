The Bridge Curse 2 | Recensione - Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) “Avventurarsi nell’oscurità dell’Università Wen Hua è un’esperienza che farà rabbrividire anche i giocatori più temerari in “The2: The Extrication“. Questo avvincente survival horror in prima persona, sviluppato da SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT, ci catapulta in un mondo di terrore e mistero, dove ogni angolo dell’edificio Da Ren nasconde minacce soprannaturali e enigmi da risolvere. TheLa trama ci immerge in una sinistra cospirazione che si intreccia con le leggende e i misteri dell’Università Wen Hua, nota per le sue storie di fantasmi e il suo folklore. Il gioco segue un gruppo di studenti e una determinata giornalista mentre si avventurano nel “Carnival of Horror”, un’impresa che si trasforma rapidamente in un incubo di proporzioni inimmaginabili. Il ...

Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 13, 2024) - Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 13, 2024) - On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in ...

10 Best Horror Games Like The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication - 10 Best Horror Games Like The bridge curse 2: The Extrication - Softstar Entertainment dropped its latest release, The bridge curse 2: The Extrication, on May 9, 2024, presenting the title’s fans with a new way to experience Horror from a fi ...

The Bridge Curse 2 The Extrication Official Steam Launch Trailer - The bridge curse 2 The Extrication Official Steam Launch Trailer - The Extrication is a first-person survival horror adventure game developed by Softstar Entertainment. Players will progress through the game as four different characters to evade and ...