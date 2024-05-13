The Beatles | arriva un nuovo video per Let It Be

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) LONDRA – Ihanno pubblicato unmusicale di “Let It Be”. Ilcontiene spezzoni tratti dal film restaurato del 1970 “Let It Be”, disponibile su Disney+, insieme ad altre immagini inedite. Pubblicato per la prima volta nel maggio 1970 nel periodo in cui isi scioglievano, il film “Let It Be”, diretto da Michael Lindsay-Hogg, trova ora la giusta collocazione all’interno della storia della band. Il film può essere finalmente visto sotto una nuova luce grazie al meticoloso lavoro di restauro da parte della Park Road Post Production nel contesto delle rivelazioni emerse nella docuserie di Peter Jackson, vincitrice di numerosi Emmy Award®, “The: Get Back”. Pubblicata su Disney+ nel 2021, la docuserie mette in mostra il calore e la complicità ...

