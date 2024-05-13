Terrore a New York - Steve Buscemi aggredito | Un’altra vittima di un atto di violenza casuale

- Steve Buscemi - l’attore aggredito da uno sconosciuto di notte a New York
Davvero una brutta avventura quella vissuta da Steve Buscemi. l’attore americano, oggi 66enne, noto per la sua partecipazione a film di culto come Le Iene di Quentin Tarantino, Fargo, Il grande Lebowsky e Conair, soltanto per citarne alcuni, è ...
Roma, 13 mag. - (Adnkronos) - Steve Buscemi aggredito a New York. l'attore di 'Fargo' si trovava a Manhattan, stava passeggiando nel quartiere di Kips Bay quando è stato colpito in faccia da uno sconosciuto. E' accaduto intorno a mezzanotte. ...
(Adnkronos) – Steve Buscemi aggredito a New York. L'attore di 'Fargo' si trovava a Manhattan, stava passeggiando nel quartiere di Kips Bay quando è stato colpito in faccia da uno sconosciuto. E' accaduto intorno a mezzanotte. All’arrivo della ...
Actor Steve Buscemi gets attacked on New York City street in ‘random act of violence’ - Actor Steve buscemi gets attacked on New york City street in ‘random act of violence’ - “Steve buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist announced in a statement on Sunday. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well ...
Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random New York City attack: publicist - Actor Steve buscemi punched in the face in random New york City attack: publicist - Actor Steve buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New york City street, his publicist said Sunday.