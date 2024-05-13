Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Terrore a New York - Steve Buscemi aggredito | Un’altra vittima di un atto di violenza casuale

Terrore New

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Terrore a New York, Steve Buscemi aggredito: “Un’altra vittima di un atto di violenza casuale” (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Sembra che nessuno sia al sicuro per le strade di New York, nemmeno Steve Buscemi. L’amato attore, nato a Brooklyn e che ha recitato ne Le Iene, è stato aggredito mercoledì scorso, nel quartiere di Kips Bay: Buscemi stava guardando il cellulare appoggiato ad un muro quando un uomo l’ha colpito alla testa. Si tratta solo di una delle ultime aggressioni avvenute nell’ultimo periodo nei quartieri della Grande Mela. I medici sono intervenuti sul posto e hanno portato via l’attore, che ora si trova al Bellevue Hospital. La polizia ha riferito: “Steve Buscemi è stato aggredito in zona Mid-Town Manhattan, Un’altra vittima di un atto di violenza ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: buscemi york

Actor Steve Buscemi gets attacked on New York City street in ‘random act of violence’ - Actor Steve buscemi gets attacked on New york City street in ‘random act of violence’ - “Steve buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist announced in a statement on Sunday. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well ...

Law allowing asylum seekers to be detained and sent to Rwanda disapplied by Northern Ireland court - Law allowing asylum seekers to be detained and sent to Rwanda disapplied by Northern Ireland court - A judge has ruled that provisions of the UK's Illegal Migration Act - which created powers to send asylum seekers to Rwanda - should be disapplied in Northern Ireland.

Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face in random New York City attack: publicist - Actor Steve buscemi punched in the face in random New york City attack: publicist - Actor Steve buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New york City street, his publicist said Sunday.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.