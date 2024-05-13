Fonte : amica di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Susan Sarandon | ospite del Riviera International Film Festival 2024 a Sestri Levante - ha tenuto una masterclass dove ha parlato di tutto Ecco cosa ha detto

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon: ospite del Riviera International Film Festival 2024 a Sestri Levante, ha tenuto una masterclass dove ha parlato di tutto. Ecco cosa ha detto (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Lo avevamo già scritto: nessuna (più) a Hollywood è come lei. Susan Sarandon non ha eredi. E lo ha dimostrato, una volta di più, alla master class che ha tenuto durante il Riviera International Film Festival 2024, dov’è ospite e giurata dei Film in concorso. Da sola sul palco, senza bisogno di un moderatore al suo fianco, l’attrice premio Oscar per Dead Man Walking – Condannato a morte (1995) ha risposto a tutte le domande. Che spaziavano dall’ingerenza dell’Intelligenza Artificiale a Hollywood («L’AI è anche una ladra di immagini e di testi. Ma un computer non saprà mai cosa vuol dire amare o ...
