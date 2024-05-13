(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Aligning with the's theme of 'Chineses, Shared Globally', the Company showcases integratedforand industrial equipment with a focus on low-carbon approaches, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire(SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) has put itsand systematic industrialunder the spotlight ofDay 2024, the eighth edition of the grandheld infrom May 10th to 14th. Theon display showcase's recent contributions to the development of...

Asia-based machinery makers balance value, performance to meet trends - Asia-based machinery makers balance value, performance to meet trends - shanghai — Investments from Asia-based machinery manufacturers in research and development have paid off with energy savings and niche machine features "at a fraction of the price" of their ...

Shanghai Junzheng Shipping doubles down on chemical tankers with 10 more ships - shanghai Junzheng Shipping doubles down on chemical tankers with 10 more ships - Designed by shanghai Odely Marine Engineering, the vessels will each be equipped with 22 tanks and are said to be environmentally friendly and energy saving. They will have a service speed of 14 knots ...

Shanghai Electric's Green Energy Solutions Land at China Brand Day Expo, Building a Landscape Reshaped by Clean Energy Technology - shanghai Electric's Green energy Solutions Land at China Brand Day Expo, Building a Landscape Reshaped by Clean energy Technology - Aligning with the Expo's theme of 'Chinese Brands, Shared Globally', the Company showcases integrated solutions for energy and industrial equipment with a focus on low-carbon approaches ...