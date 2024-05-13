Fonte : tuttotek di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Poco F6 e Poco F6 Pro | HyperPower Evolved in arrivo il 23 maggio

Poco F6 e Poco F6 Pro: HyperPower Evolved in arrivo il 23 maggio (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Poco ha ufficializzato la data di presentazione di Poco F6 e Poco F6 Pro: 23 maggio! HyperPower Evolved promette smartphone potentissimi Segnare sul calendario la data del 23 maggio! Poco ha finalmente svelato il giorno in cui assisteremo all’HyperPower Evolved, l’evento di presentazione globale dei nuovi smartphone Poco F6 e Poco F6 Pro. L’appuntamento è a Dubai alle 15:00 locali, che corrisponde alle 11:00 GMT, 12:00 nel Regno Unito, 13:00 CET, 14:00 nell’Europa dell’Est e alle 16:30 in India. Non mancherà ovviamente il live streaming dell’evento, di cui avremo ...
