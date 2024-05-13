Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

New Global News and Publishing Platform Gnomi Launches Paid Journalism Program

New Global

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

New Global News and Publishing Platform Gnomi Launches Paid Journalism Program (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Gnomi App Launches an unprecedented Paid Program providing journalists with an opportunity to share their opinion and build their Global audience.  LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Today the groundbreaking Gnomi Global aggregated News app, dedicated to empowering Global conversations by enabling transparent information sharing, Launches its Paid Journalism Program. The bold new initiative invites established independent writers, journalists and thought leaders to share and monetize original content on the Platform.  This content will complement Gnomi's core Global News stream, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: global news

Mitek Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program - Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster ... Notice Regarding Forward - Looking Statements Statements contained in this news release relating to ...

Mitek Announces CEO Transition - Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster ... Notice Regarding Forward - Looking Statements Statements contained in this news release relating to ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.