NBA Playoffs 2024 | tutte le partite e i risultati

NBA Playoffs 2024: tutte le partite e i risultati (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) I risultati, aggiornati ogni giorno, di tutte le partite dei Playoffs 2024 di NBA: sedici squadre, otto per entrambe le conference, si contenderanno il prestigioso anello. Nella Eastern i Boston Celtics e i New York Knicks sono state le due migliori squadre della Regular Season, trovandosi così ai due lati opposti del tabellone. Stesso discorso a Ovest per i campioni in carica dei Denver Nuggets, secondi, e i rampanti Oklahoma City Thunder primi. Ecco tutti i risultati aggiornati, con le gare che saranno al meglio delle sette sfide. NBA Playoffs  2024: IL TABELLONE NBA Playoffs 2024: IL CALENDARIO DEI PLAYOFF NBA Playoffs 2024 SECONDO TURNO EASTERN CONFERENCE (1) Boston Celtics vs. (4) ...
