NASCAR Cup Series - Keselowski torna al successo a Darlington dopo 110 gare

Keselowski ends 3-year drought with Darlington win - Keselowski ends 3-year drought with Darlington win - Brad Keselowski moved to the front when leaders Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick hit battling for first with nine laps left and held on to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday for his ...

Brad Keselowski triumphs at Darlington to snap 110-race NASCAR Cup Series winless streak - Brad Keselowski triumphs at Darlington to snap 110-race nascar Cup series winless streak - Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag Sunday at Darlington Raceway to snap a 110-race winless streak in the nascar Cup series.