Fonte : repubblica di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Mustafa Suleyman - il capo dell’IA di Microsoft | L’intelligenza artificiale ci renderà ricch - ma prima dovremo contenerla

Mustafa Suleyman, il capo dell’IA di Microsoft: “L’intelligenza artificiale ci renderà ricchi, ma prima dovremo contenerla” (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Intervista a uno dei pionieri delL’intelligenza artificiale moderna, assunto da Microsoft per accelerare lo sviluppo di questa tecnologia. Ma Suleyman ha una responsabilità più grande, non può pensare solo agli affari: deve provare ad arginare i danni che potrebbe causare l’IA,...
Leggi tutta la notizia su repubblica
Notizie su altre fonti: suleyman microsoft

Mustafa Suleyman – A Beacon for Muslim Youth - Mustafa suleyman – A Beacon for Muslim Youth - Mustafa suleyman is a Syrian-born British citizen, about whom microsoft’s former chief Bill Gates said: "Watch his work, he can become a big name in the world of technology”. Most people may ask, who ...

11 leaders changing AI, from Sam Altman to the 'godmother of AI' - 11 leaders changing AI, from Sam Altman to the 'godmother of AI' - Some may say generative artificial intelligence wade its way into mainstream culture at the debut of ChatGPT in 2022. But the research that laid the foundation for modern AI took decades, and the ...

Regulators looking into Microsoft-Inflection AI deal - Regulators looking into microsoft-Inflection AI deal - Board member of microsoft, Reid Hoffman said that regulators were asking questions about microsoft’s deal with Inflection AI for antitrust.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.