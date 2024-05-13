Fonte : lanotiziagiornale di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

L’Ucraina è sempre più in tilt e mentre la Russia dilaga a Kharkiv - Zelensky silura il generale che gestisce il fronte difensivo nella regione

L’Ucraina è sempre più in tilt e mentre la Russia dilaga a Kharkiv, Zelensky silura il generale che gestisce il fronte difensivo nella regione (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Che la situazione in Ucraina stia sensibilmente peggiorando, con l’avanzata della Russia nella regione di Kharkiv propiziata dai ritardi nelle forniture militari a Kiev da parte dell’Occidente, è evidente a tutti. Lo ammette lo Stato Maggiore dell’esercito ucraino, che ha dichiarato: “Il nemico sta ottenendo in questo momento successi tattici”, in particolare con la conquista di diversi insediamenti strategici nell’oblast di Kharkiv. Sorprende che, proprio mentre i combattimenti nella regione continuano a ritmo forsennato, il governo di Volodymyr Zelensky abbia deciso di esonerare senza fornire alcuna motivazione il generale Yuriy Galushkin, comandante responsabile della linea del fronte a ...
