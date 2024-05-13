L’Ucraina è sempre più in tilt e mentre la Russia dilaga a Kharkiv - Zelensky silura il generale che gestisce il fronte difensivo nella regione

Only few hundred residents remain in Ukrainian border town amid Russian assault - Only few hundred residents remain in Ukrainian border town amid russian assault - Vovchansk’s pre-war population of 17,000 had dwindled to just 2,500 before russia renewed its ground assault last week.

Several reliable defensive lines constructed in Kharkiv region, manipulations about their absence are enemy info campaigns – CCD - Several reliable defensive lines constructed in kharkiv region, manipulations about their absence are enemy info campaigns – CCD - Enemy propaganda is spreading manipulations about the absence of defensive lines in kharkiv region, its goal is to discredit the military leadership and spread panic, the Center for Countering ...

Russia warns it is ready for direct conflict if the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield - as Swedish PM says he is open to hosting nukes 'in a war situation' - russia warns it is ready for direct conflict if the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield - as Swedish PM says he is open to hosting nukes 'in a war situation' - Lavrov's worrying statement constitutes the latest ramping up of rhetoric teasing a direct confrontation between russia and NATO ...