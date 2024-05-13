Fonte : game-experience di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Lost In The Open - annunciata la demo su Steam con l’Endless Replayability Fest

Lost The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Lost In The Open, annunciata la demo su Steam con l’Endless Replayability Fest (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Black Voyage Games ha annunciato che parteciperà all’Endless Replayability Fest di Steam, consentendo in questo modo ai giocatori di tutto il mondo di avere l’opportunità di immergersi in Lost In The Open attraverso una promettente demo giocabile. Precisiamo che questa versione di prova sarà aperta ai giocatori fino alla fine del Festival, il 20 maggio, e avrà un vero e proprio sistema di tutorial. Black Voyage Games ha affermato quanto segue: “Partecipare all’Endless Replayability Fest sarà fantastico in termini di visibilità e feedback da parte dei fan di questo genere. Abbiamo organizzato un bellissimo evento al Turn-Based Thursday Festival e speriamo che lo stesso accada ora a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: lost open

Seahawks Reportedly Open to Reunion With Star Defender, But Only Under One Strange Condition - Seahawks Reportedly open to Reunion With Star Defender, But Only Under One Strange Condition - According to Henderson, "Knight joins an inside linebacker corps that will look completely different from last season, though the Seahawks have kept the door open for a reunion with Jamal Adams with ...

Brattleboro area artists to join Open Studio Weekend - Brattleboro area artists to join open Studio Weekend - This Memorial Day weekend, the Vermont Crafts Council will present its 32nd annual Spring open Studio Weekend, which spotlights the multitude of professional artists and craftspeople who live ...

Climate protests disrupt Italian Tennis Open - Climate protests disrupt Italian Tennis open - Two matches at the Italian open in Rome were suspended following a protest by climate activists. The last-16 tie between Madison Keys and Sorana Cirstea was interrupted, along with a doubles match in ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.