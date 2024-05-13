Fonte : gamerbrain di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Little Kitty - Big City | Come ottenere la mappa e usarla

Little Kitty

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©

Little Kitty, Big City: Come ottenere la mappa e usarla (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Benvenuti a Little Kitty, Big City, dove un piccolo gatto esplora l’immensa metropoli alla ricerca di avventure e collezionabili. Per muoversi efficacemente in questa vasta città, è essenziale ottenere e utilizzare la mappa correttamente. Ecco una guida su Come farlo. Come ottenere la mappa della Città La mappa della città è un utile strumento per tenere traccia delle aree visitate e dei collezionabili trovati. Per ottenerla: Dirigiti nel giardino zen, situato nella strada dietro la casa del gatto. Qui incontrerai il papà anatra, che ha smarrito i suoi anatroccoli e chiede il tuo aiuto. Accetta la missione “Riunisci la Famiglia” e lui ti consegnerà la “mappa degli Anatroccoli”, che è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Notizie su altre fonti: little kitty
  • Little Kitty Big City : Uscita annunciata

    In un mondo dove l’inesplorato si fonde con il fantastico, dove le strade della città risuonano dei miagolii dei felini e i palazzi si ergono come torri di grattacieli, sorge Little Kitty, Big City. Questo nuovo e affascinante gioco mini-open-world ...

NVIDIA GeForce NOW: More Titles For This Thursday, May 2024 - NVIDIA GeForce NOW: More Titles For This Thursday, May 2024 - NVIDIA will be adding five titles to GeForce NOW this week, starting with Honkai: Star Rail and little kitty, Big City.

Little Kitty, Big City: How to Unlock Photo Mode - little kitty, Big City: How to Unlock Photo Mode - To unlock Photo Mode in little Kity, Big City, players will have to complete the quest Replace Beetle's Phone, which they can obtain by talking to the beetle flying on top of the structure that ...

Little Kitty, Big City: How to Become an Artist - little kitty, Big City: How to Become an Artist - Players will have to become artists on two separate occasions in little kitty, Big City - here's all about it.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.