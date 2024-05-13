L’ex Liverpool che odia Benitez | “Un codardo - non ha avuto neanche il coraggio di chiamarmi”

On this day 2006: Pepe Reina is Liverpool hero in thrilling FA Cup final victory - On this day 2006: Pepe Reina is liverpool hero in thrilling FA Cup final victory - Pepe Reina saved three penalties and his own reputation as liverpool won a thrilling FA Cup final against West Ham, on this day in 2006. Reina almost threw the cup away in normal time at Cardiff’s ...

Liverpool Fallout: Defender Fumed at Benitez After Costly Decision - liverpool Fallout: Defender Fumed at benitez After Costly Decision - liverpool Defender Fumed at Rafa benitez After Controversial Decision in the 2005 Champions League final. Read more to find out who it is, ...

Ex-Liverpool star explains why he hates Rafa Benitez for what he did after Istanbul triumph - Ex-liverpool star explains why he hates Rafa benitez for what he did after Istanbul triumph - One former liverpool defender has admitted he resents Rafa benitez for his treatment of him prior to the club's UEFA Champions League success in Istanbul. Argubly known as one of the Reds most famous ...