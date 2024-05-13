Lash Legend - un futuro tutto da scrivere

- WWE : Lash Legend delegittima il regno di Trick Williams davanti a tutti. Noam Dar ne approfitta e punta il titolo
Durante l’episodio della Supernova Sessions di stanotte, Lash Legend ha mostrato il contenuto della busta consegnata a Trick Williams, mostrando al mondo che il titolo detenuto dal nuovo campione è in realtà frutto di una bugia. All’interno ...
- WWE : Trick Williams sfida Carmelo Hayes a NXT Stand&Deliver e poi bacia Lash Legend
Ieri notte è andata in scena una nuova puntata di NXT. Tra i protagonisti Trick Williams che ha fatto il suo ritorno in quel di Roadblock in cerca di vendetta aggredendo l’ex amico Carmelo Hayes. Trick, però, non è ancora soddisfatto e vuole ...
