Lash Legend - un futuro tutto da scrivere

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Per questo nuovo appuntamento con il mondo targato NXT voglio parlarvi della 26enne americana. Il suo vero nome Anriel Howard. Arriva da un background importante nel mondo del basket americano, prima nell’ NCAA e poi arrivata ai massimi livelli della WNBA. Il suo stile sul ring è un mix di potenza e anche una buona tecnica. Ha firmato con la WWE nel 2020 per poi debuttare nel dicembre del 2021, nel corso di questi quasi tre anni con la federazione ha avuto un buona presenza televisiva negli show di NXT. Qualche occasione titolata per gli NXT Women’s Tag Team Title e l’NXT Women’s Title sia in house show che anche in eventi televisivi. L’ingresso nei The Meta-Four è stato importante per lei, un qualcosa che la può assolutamente aiutare. Però negli ultimi mesi, a partire da quasi fine febbraio, ha un momento in cui, finora, ha lottato ...

High stakes WWE matches and intense rivalries set for NXT episode - High stakes WWE matches and intense rivalries set for NXT episode - NXT's action-packed episode at Capitol Wrestling Center presents Women’s North American Championship qualifiers, intense rivalries, and emerging talent showcasing potential championship challenges, ...

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin makes a find that leaves him shaken and he is deeply worried - Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin makes a find that leaves him shaken and he is deeply worried - Life for Kevin has certainly been quiet in recent months. He is married to Abi Webster ( Sally Carman ), has a child called Jack (Kyran Bowes) and also brings up Abi’s son Alfie, who is Imran Habeeb’s ...

WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee wins his comeback match, championship qualification matches announced; check out the top 5 moments from this week’s NXT - WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee wins his comeback match, championship qualification matches announced; check out the top 5 moments from this week’s NXT - The show included the returning match of one of the most popular stars of NXT, Wes Lee, along with the announcement of qualification matches for the ladder match at NXT Battleground to crown the first ...