I The Dining Rooms raccontano l’amore | alla galleria Still luci sul nuovo album

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Milano, 13 maggio 2024 – Doppio anniversario in doppia cifra per i The, duo formato da Stefano Ghittoni e Cesare Malfatti, decani dell’underground milanese. È festa grande per i 25 anni di attività e il decimoin studio, “Songs to make love to”, appena uscito per Schema Records. Per celebrarlo la scelta è caduta su un evento che unisce musica e arti visive: domani, martedì 14 maggio dalle ore 18,fotograficadi via Zamenhof 11 (zona corso San Gottardo), è in programma una listening session deldisco,presenza dei produttori e dell’artista Tatjana Zonca, le cui opere sono state scelte per la copertina del disco e dei singoli digitali usciti in precedenza. Durante la serata sarà possibile acquistare il ...

