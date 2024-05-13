Head of Transparency Thailand Foundation supports the Thai government in reforming the justice system and regulatory guillotine to completely eradicate corruption (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - The Head of Transparency Thailand Foundation (TTF) points out Thailand must reform the justice system and improve outdated or obstructive laws, while also reducing the use of discretion by the government sector to counter corruption. She also suggests that "NACC and Thai people" stop paying much concern to the results of the corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), unveiling that an organizer has some limitations in scoring. In an exclusive interview with the Integrity Way, a team of the Office of Thailand's National ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti: thailand head
