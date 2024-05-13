Fonte : movieplayer di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Guardiani della Galassia 2 - Chris Pratt svela il consiglio paterno che Kurt Russell gli ha dato sul set

Guardiani della Galassia 2, Chris Pratt svela il consiglio paterno che Kurt Russell gli ha dato sul set (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Russell ha interpretato il vero padre di Peter Quill nel film dei Marvel Studios uscito nel 2017 Kurt Russell e Chris Pratt hanno interpretato rispettivamente padre e figlio in Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2, uscito nel 2017, e ora lo stesso Pratt ha rivelato il consiglio "paterno" ricevuto sul set proprio dalla star The Hateful Eight e 1997: fuga da New York. Il film Marvel Studios vedeva riuniti il fuorilegge intergalattico di Pratt - Peter Quill - e il padre perduto da tempo - Ego il pianeta vivente - che si rivelava essere un supercattivo. In una recente intervista a margine della promozione di Garfield: Una missione gustosa, quando è stato chiesto a ...
