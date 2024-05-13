Fonte : quotidiano di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Ghost roots - alla Generazione Z piacciono le radici dei capelli colorate

Ghost roots

Ghost roots, alla Generazione Z piacciono le radici dei capelli colorate (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Uno dei trend per i capelli che negli ultimi tempi spopolano su TikTok è quello delle Ghost roots, le radici colorate, o decolorate, che ricordano un po’ lo stile grunge di Kurt Cobain negli anni ’90. Ai tempi nostri, tra le varie star, a riportare alla ribalta questa tendenza è stata la cantante simbolo della Gen Z, Billie Eilish. Le Ghost roots possono essere declinate in tonalità e modi diversi, ma un elemento fondamentale è il contrasto con il resto della chioma.   Colori e contrasti Di solito su capelli scuri, simili a quelli di Eilish, stanno bene radici rosse, rosa o anche colori più insoliti e fluo come il giallo evidenziatore, il menta e il viola con tocchi di blu. Su ...
