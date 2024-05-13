George Clooney to launch at Broadway with movie ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ adaptation - george Clooney to launch at Broadway with movie ‘good Night, and good Luck’ adaptation - george Clooney is all set to debut at Broadway with a play adaptation of his 2005 drama good Night, and good Luck.Clooney will portray journalist Edward R. Murrow, who was the host of ...

George Clooney debutterà a Broadway come protagonista dello spettacolo Good night, and Good Luck - george Clooney debutterà a Broadway come protagonista dello spettacolo good night, and good Luck - Il film good Night, and good Luck diventerà uno spettacolo teatrale e george Clooney interpreterà sul palco il ruolo affidato in precedenza a David Strathairn. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 13/05/2024 ...