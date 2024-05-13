Fonte : ilgiorno di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Ford Transit Custom | un nuovo standard di prestazioni e versatilità

Ford Transit Custom: un nuovo standard di prestazioni e versatilità (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Nell’evolutivo mercato automobilistico, il nome Ford è sinonimo di innovazione, affidabilità e prestazioni. Con il lancio del nuovo Ford Custom, il marchio si conferma ancora una volta all'avanguardia nel settore. Il trionfo nel premio International Van of the Year (IVOTY) 2024, attribuito al Ford Transit Custom, evidenzia la straordinaria capacità di Ford Pro di fornire soluzioni all'avanguardia, offrendo agli acquirenti veicoli che uniscono design moderno, tecnologia avanzata e versatilità senza pari. Un design rinnovato Il nuovo Ford Transit Custom cattura immediatamente l'attenzione con il suo design rinnovato e audace. Linee dinamiche e dettagli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno
Notizie su altre fonti: ford custom

Two Critics: Ford Everest Wildtrak - Two Critics: ford Everest Wildtrak - The ford Ranger-based Everest with V6 engine has been in huge demand. Our family tries the loaded Wildtrak seven-seat 4WD.

$500,000 Price Tag: Meet the Most Powerful Ford F-150 Ever - $500,000 Price Tag: Meet the Most Powerful ford F-150 Ever - This is it: the most extreme ford truck ever, built in Texas and ready to dominate the road. It's not officially on the market, but you're going to want to see this machine.

Ford Transit Custom Furgone 280 2.0 EcoBlue 136CV PC Furgone Trend nuova a Albano Laziale - ford Transit custom Furgone 280 2.0 EcoBlue 136CV PC Furgone Trend nuova a Albano Laziale - Annuncio vendita ford Transit custom Furgone 280 2.0 EcoBlue 136CV PC Furgone Trend nuova a Albano Laziale, Roma nella sezione Auto nuove di Automoto.it ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.