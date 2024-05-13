Fonte : lanazione di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Florence Eye celebra il mondo della bicicletta con ' Good Bike! Gente di bici'

Florence Eye celebra il mondo della bicicletta con 'Good Bike! Gente di bici' (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Firenze, 13 maggio 2024 – Firenze si tinge di giallo per la prestigiosa partenza del Tour de France proprio dal capoluogo toscano. Per celebrare questa grande occasione, Florence Eye ospita una delle sei tappe di Good Bike! Gente di bici, un evento itinerante dedicato a tutti gli appassionati della bicicletta che dal 10 maggio al 23 giugno attraverserà sei città italiane: Bologna, Firenze, Rimini, Piacenza, Cesenatico e Torino. Tra il 17 e il 19 maggio, il tour organizzato da Barley Arts e SiCrea - in collaborazione con Federazione Ciclistica Italiana, Action Holding e Tour de France - si ferma nel villaggio della ruota panoramica a Firenze, anticipando l’arrivo della Grande Boucle. Anche nella ...
