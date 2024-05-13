Everest Man batte il suo stesso record mondiale | è lo sherpa della storia

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Lo chiamano ‘L’uomo dell’’ ed è unoin grado dire ogni anno il propriostupendo tutti gli escursionisti Il Monteè da anni la sfida più grande per ogni escursionista. Raggiungere la cima è un traguardo che solo in pochi – e con una particolare preparazione atletica e psicologica – sono stati in grado di raggiungere nella loro carriera. L’ambizione, però, è comune a molti. Solo in questa stagione il Nepal ha rilasciato ben 414 permessi di arrampicata. La maggior parte degli alpinisti riesce ad arrivare solo con l’aiuta di una guida del posto. Spaventoso, però, è anche il tasso di rischio. Questa montagna ha ildi morti causati durante queste pericolose escursioni: diciotto sono, infatti, gli alpinisti che non sono ...

Kami Rita summits Everest 29th time, eyes yet another climb this season - Kami Rita summits everest 29th time, eyes yet another climb this season - Last year, Pasang Dawa, now 47, summited everest for the 27th time, after his double ascent in a single season. Kami Rita climbed everest twice to reclaim his record. records, titles, deaths and ...

KR Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for record 29th time - KR Sherpa climbs Mt everest for record 29th time - Kathmandu: Nepal’s legendary mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, 54, made history on Sunday by breaking his record for the highest number of ascents ...

Record 29th ascent for Nepal’s ‘Everest Man’; Briton bests feat by foreigners - record 29th ascent for Nepal’s ‘everest Man’; Briton bests feat by foreigners - Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa and Briton Kenton Cool successfully reached the summit of Mount everest, solidifying their records for the highest num ...