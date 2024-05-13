European Football Week - dal 24 maggio al 2 giugno | iscrizione scuole entro il 17 maggio

- Football americano - nella week 9 arriva il successo degli Skorpions primo in classifica sui Dolphins
La week 9 della IFL – Italian Football League 2024 ha regalato match spettacolari, emozioni a non finire e, soprattutto, ha eletto la prima della classe. Gli Skorpions Varese, infatti, hanno piegato con il punteggio di 21-20 i Dolphins Ancona nel ...
- Football americano - nella week 8 della IFL vincono Panthers e Marines
Stiamo entrando sempre più nella fase clou della IFL – Italian Football League 2024. Nel fine settimana appena concluso sono andate in scena due partite. Una che si è chiusa in maniera nettissima, una che invece ha regalato emozioni a non finire. I ...
- Football americano - nella week 6 della IFL 2024 successi per Dolphins e Guelfi
Solamente due incontri in programma nel fine settimana della IFL – Italian Football League 2024. I Dolphins Ancona hanno demolito 49-18 i Marines Lazio, mentre i Guelfi Firenze sono passati 14-7 in casa dei Giaguari Torino. I marchigiani salgono ...
