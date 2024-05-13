Fonte : game-experience di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Enter The Chronosphere - l'anteprima | un bullet hell roguelike a turni può funzionare?

Enter The Chronosphere, l’anteprima: un bullet hell roguelike a turni può funzionare? (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) I videogiochi bullet hell sono noti per la loro frenesia e complessità. Sono una sfida continua per la mente, nella lettura dello schermo e nella rapida risposta a ciò che lo riempie. Titoli come Cuphead, Returnal, il più semplice Vampire Survivors o l’innumerevole serie di danmaku provenienti dal Sol Levante (su tutti Touhou Project), hanno saputo conquistare il pubblico nel corso degli anni. Ma quanto può evolversi questo genere mescolandosi ad altri? L’idea di bullet hell a turni potrebbe apparire strana e, effettivamente, pochi sviluppatori temerari hanno provato a realizzarla. È il caso di FROGUE, un action platform indipendente che si destreggia proprio nella manipolazione del tempo tra fiumi di proiettili. Oppure, ancora in fase di sviluppo e da oggi disponibile su Steam con la versione demo, è ...
