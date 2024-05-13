Fonte : atomheartmagazine di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

East Market - domenica 19 maggio torna l’appuntamento con il vintage

East Market

East Market, domenica 19 maggio torna l'appuntamento con il vintage

Nuovo appuntamento con East Market, l'evento del vintage milanese dedicato a privati e professionisti, dove tutti possono comprare, vendere e scambiare. 300 selezionati espositori da tutta Italia tornano con migliaia di oggetti insoliti e stravaganti. Dai più ricercati capi d'abbigliamento vintage all'artigianato più raffinato, dai più rari dischi in vinile ai colorati complementi d'arredo. Negli oltre 6000 MQ dell'ex fabbrica aeronautica in zona Mecenate, si possono trovare anche articoli di collezionismo, accessori, mobili, modernariato, usato, pulci, design, scarpe e borse, libri, fumetti, poster, riviste e stampe, elettronica, militaria, giochi e videogiochi, riciclo e riuso, stranezze varie, piatti, porcellane, utensili e molto altro ancora.
