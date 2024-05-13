Fonte : movieplayer di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Dracula - l' horror Blumhouse di Karin Kusama cancellato per via del modo in cui ritraeva gli uomini

Dracula horror

Dracula, l'horror Blumhouse di Karin Kusama cancellato "per via del modo in cui ritraeva gli uomini" (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Una motivazione controversa dietro la cancellazione del nuovo Dracula targato Blumhouse Dopo aver diretto Destroyer nel 2018, Karyn Kusama è stata incaricata dalla Blumhouse Pictures di dirigere un nuovo adattamento del Dracula di Bram Stoker che, come L'uomo invisibile, sarebbe stato ambientato ai giorni nostri, ma lo studio ha cancellato la produzione. Il Dracula di Kusama si intitolava in realtà "Mina Harker" ed era incentrato sulla protagonista femminile del romanzo originale di Stoker, con Jasmine Cephas Jones chiamata a interpretarla. Si sarebbe trattato di una rivisitazione "femminista" del materiale di partenza. Tuttavia, tre settimane prima dell'inizio delle riprese, il progetto è stato cancellato. Cosa è andato storto? ...
