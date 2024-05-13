Fonte : screenworld di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Downtown Abbey 3 | l’annuncio ufficiale! Nel cast delle leggende del cinema

Downtown Abbey

Downtown Abbey 3: l’annuncio ufficiale! Nel cast delle leggende del cinema (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Focus Features e Carnival Films hanno annunciato ufficialmente il terzo film del franchise di Downton Abbey, scritto da Julian Fellowes, creatore della serie televisiva andata in onda dal 2010 al 2015. Fellowes produrrà il film insieme a Gareth Neame e Liz Trubridge. Tornerà alla regia Simon Curtis, dopo aver diretto Downton Abbey II: Una nuova era del 2022. Gli attori confermati nel cast sono Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith e Imelda Staunton, che aveva già anticipato che ci sarebbe stato un terzo film. Insieme a loro si aggiungono Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro ...
