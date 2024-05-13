Fonte : cinemaserietv di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Downton Abbey - il terzo film è ufficiale | Paul Giamatti torna nel cast

Downton Abbey

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Downton Abbey, il terzo film è ufficiale: Paul Giamatti torna nel cast (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Focus Features e Carnival film hanno ufficialmente annunciato la messa in produzione del terzo capitolo cinematografico di Downton Abbey, dall’omonima serie tv creata da Julian Fellowes. La pellicola, sulla cui trama al momento non si hanno dettagli, vedrà il ritorno del cast principale della serie, con l’aggiunta di Paul Giamatti e Dominic West (che riprendono i rispettivi personaggi interpretati nel secondo film); fra le new entry assolute troviamo invece Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola e Simon Russell Beale. Focus Features and Carnival films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. More information: https://t.co/nupZ9LkeXd ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: downton abbey

Downton Abbey officially confirms third film with new and returning cast - downton abbey officially confirms third film with new and returning cast - After months of rumours, it has finally been confirmed that downton abbey is returning to the big screen, with a third film following on from 2022's downton abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey 3 is heading our way - downton abbey 3 is heading our way - Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced the third film in the downton abbey franchise. The third film is written by downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian ...

Downton Abbey 3 announced but two major cast members are missing and fans are worried - downton abbey 3 announced but two major cast members are missing and fans are worried - downton abbey is back for a third film with exciting new stars announced and the cast reunited in a new video. But two big names are missing and fans fear the worst.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.