‘Downton Abbey’ 3rd movie announced with Paul Giamatti: It’s ‘emotional,’ says Michelle Dockery - ‘downton abbey’ 3rd movie announced with Paul Giamatti: It’s ‘emotional,’ says Michelle Dockery - downton abbey 3” is officially happening! A third film in the popular British historical drama franchise was confirmed by Focus Features on Monday. Julian Fellowes, who created the beloved television ...

Third ‘Downton Abbey’ movie in the making, Paul Giamatti to reprise role - Third ‘downton abbey’ movie in the making, Paul Giamatti to reprise role - downton abbey’ fans, rejoice! The beloved period drama is set to grace the silver screen once again, as Focus Features and Carnival Films collaborate on a new instalment of the franchise. Following ...

Downton Abbey 3: iniziate le riprese del film, Paul Giamatti farà parte del cast - downton abbey 3: iniziate le riprese del film, Paul Giamatti farà parte del cast - Focus Features ha annunciato l'inizio delle riprese di downton abbey 3 con un video girato sul set e tra i nuovi arrivi nel cast c'è anche quello di Paul Giamatti.