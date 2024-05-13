Fonte : sportface di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024

Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024 (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder, gara-4 del secondo turno dei Playoff NBA 2023/2024. Vietato sbagliare per Shai Gilgeous-Alexander e compagni, reduci da due sconfitte di fila e chiamati a riscattarsi per riequilibrare la serie. Saranno però i Mavericks, che viaggiano sulle ali dell’entusiasmo, a partire leggermente favoriti nel tentativo di ottenere la terza vittoria e giocarsi il primo match point in Oklahoma. La palla a due è prevista oggi, nella notte tra lunedì 13 e martedì 4 maggio, alle 03:30 ore italiane. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in diretta ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: dallas mavericks-oklahoma

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks rely on their dynamic pairs to secure 2-1 advantages in their respective semifinal matchups - The Oklahoma City Thunder and dallas Mavericks rely on their dynamic pairs to secure 2-1 advantages in their respective semifinal matchups - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play so closely together for the Celtics that they almost seem like one player instead of two. These two are great at scoring, making them a strong duo for the Celtics.

What channel is Thunder vs. Mavericks on today Time, TV schedule, live stream for Game 4 of NBA Playoffs series - What channel is Thunder vs. Mavericks on today Time, TV schedule, live stream for Game 4 of NBA Playoffs series - P.J. Washington stepped up in a big way for the second game in a row, dropping a team-high 27 points on an 11-of-23 shooting effort, while making five shots from downtown. He came out the gates firing ...

Celtics and Mavericks lean on dynamic duos to take 2-1 leads in their respective semifinal series - Celtics and Mavericks lean on dynamic duos to take 2-1 leads in their respective semifinal series - Leaning on Tatum and Brown, who combined for 61 points, the Celtics rebounded from a poor performance at home with a 106-93 win in Game 3 over the Cavaliers to also go up 2-1 in a series that has so ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.