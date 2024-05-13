CGTN: Integrity and thrift: Uncovering Xi Jinping's family traditions (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) BEIJING, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: cgtn integrity
The second Sunday of May marks the Mother's Day, a day when people around the world appreciate and honor mothers. Chinese President Xi Jinping's mother Qi Xin believes that one of the most pressing concerns for any parent is the growth of their children. "If something goes wrong with the children, the parents bear undeniable responsibilities," she once said. She once fully transcribed a motto passed down from the Ming Dynasty to the present day, which roughly says that justice is the only way to distinguish right from wrong, and Integrity is the only way to establish one's authority. The motto marked Qi's teaching for her son. Importance of Integrity After Xi took on leadership roles, his mother once arranged a family meeting to ask her other children not to engage in business ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: Integrity and thrift: Uncovering Xi Jinping's family traditions - cgtn: integrity and thrift: Uncovering Xi Jinping's family traditions - The second Sunday of May marks the Mother's Day, a day when people around the world appreciate and honor mothers.