Cambridge elimina la parola anglosassone | è un termine usato dai suprematisti bianchi

Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits - Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits - The chain, which already has 22 pizzerias in england, has largely focused on London, where its first pizza slice was sold out of a van in Soho.

Family tribute to Eileen Spanner after Newmarket crash - Family tribute to Eileen Spanner after Newmarket crash - The family of Eileen Spanner have said they are "desperately sad" after she died following a crash in Newmarket in Suffolk.

"Utilizzata dai suprematisti bianchi". Follia Cambridge: addio alla parola "anglosassone" - "Utilizzata dai suprematisti bianchi". Follia cambridge: addio alla parola "anglosassone" - Il politicamente corretto tiene in ostaggio la storica università: ecco perché il termine “anglosassone” è diventato “problematico” ...