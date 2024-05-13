Fonte : feedpress.me di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Cambridge elimina la parola anglosassone | è un termine usato dai suprematisti bianchi

Cambridge elimina

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a feedpress.me©

Cambridge elimina la parola “anglosassone”: è un termine usato dai suprematisti bianchi (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) L'Università di Cambridge ha deciso di rinominare la sua storica rivista " Anglo-Saxon England journal " in " Early Medieval England and its Neighbours ", per riflettere l'ampiezza internazionale e interdisciplinare della ricerca attuale. La decisione è motivata dalla volontà di allontanarsi dal termine "anglosassone", utilizzato negli Stati Uniti con connotazioni razziste da alcuni gruppi suprematisti...
Leggi tutta la notizia su feedpress.me
Notizie su altre fonti: cambridge england

Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits - Pizza Pilgrims to expand to Scotland and Wales after record profits - The chain, which already has 22 pizzerias in england, has largely focused on London, where its first pizza slice was sold out of a van in Soho.

Family tribute to Eileen Spanner after Newmarket crash - Family tribute to Eileen Spanner after Newmarket crash - The family of Eileen Spanner have said they are "desperately sad" after she died following a crash in Newmarket in Suffolk.

"Utilizzata dai suprematisti bianchi". Follia Cambridge: addio alla parola "anglosassone" - "Utilizzata dai suprematisti bianchi". Follia cambridge: addio alla parola "anglosassone" - Il politicamente corretto tiene in ostaggio la storica università: ecco perché il termine “anglosassone” è diventato “problematico” ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.