Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Bridgerton 3 | nella soundtrack ufficiale ci saranno le cover di Taylor Swift - Billie Eilish e i BTS

Bridgerton nella

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Bridgerton 3: nella soundtrack ufficiale ci saranno le cover di Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish e i BTS (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Bridgerton 3 sta arrivando, come sappiamo debutterà su Netflix il 16 Maggio, e come sempre oltre alla trama, tutti aspettiamo quale sarà la colonna sonora scelta per questa stagione. Come il Vitamin String Quartet avrà riarrangiato i pezzi pop del nostro cuore? Bridgerton 3: rivelata (finalmente) la tracklist ufficiale della colonna sonora La soundtrack di Bridgerton terza stagione è stata annunciata e il Vitamin String Quartet, famoso per aver realizzato le cover di “Thank U, Next” di Ariana Grande e “Material Girl” di Madonna nelle precedenti stagioni del drama Netflix, questa volta ci sorprenderà con “Happier Than Ever” di Billie Eilish, “Dynamite” dei BTS e “Cheap Thrills” di Sia per quanto riguarda la Prima Parte. “Jealous” di Nick Jonas è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: come bridgerton

Who is Hannah Dodd Meet Bridgerton’s new Francesca in season 3 - Who is Hannah Dodd Meet bridgerton’s new Francesca in season 3 - With eight bridgerton siblings to keep track, some Netflix viewers may not have realised that the actor playing Francesca has changed between season 2 and 3.

Simone Ashley On Kanthony, Duetting With Zayn Malik And Life Beyond Bridgerton - Simone Ashley On Kanthony, Duetting With Zayn Malik And Life Beyond bridgerton - The actor talks to Grammy nominee and fellow South Asian artiste Anoushka Shankar about navigating fame and where she’s headed next.

New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 13-19) - New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 13-19) - The return of Doctor Who is as big a deal in the U.S. as it is in the U.K. these days. The next episode of the newest season, starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, is called “Boom” and it will see the ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.