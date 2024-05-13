Beautiful anticipazioni | Hope in tilt riassume Thomas? C’è la svolta!

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Nelle prossime puntate ditorna a lavorare alla Forrester Creations? Chi vorrebbe dare una possibilità al figlio di Ridge è, la quale si ritrova in difficoltà con la sua lineafor the Future (HFTF). Va ricordato cheè stato licenziato dall’azienda di famiglia, proprio per volere di suo padre. Ciò è accaduto quando è uscito fuori che aveva messo in atto un piano per far sì che Ridge e Brooke si lasciassero e suo papà finisse per sposare Taylor. Il piano non è andato in porto e tutti si sono schierati contro di lui, compresa, la quale ora inizia ad avere dei dubbi sui suoi sentimenti.spoiler:, l’inizio di una nuova trama Leggi anche: ...

