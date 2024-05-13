Bardot bangs - il trend francese ispirato a Brigitte

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) La moda parigina, si sa, è sempre stata un must have. E non fa eccezione questo nuovo, le cosiddette: la frangia ispirata all’iconica, simbolo di charme ed eleganza. Il trucco? Capire su quali tipologie di capelli sta meglio.: eleganza senza tempo La frangia in sè e per sè, così come la portava, è portabile da tutti i tipi di capello. Questo perché sa, al tempo stesso, addolcire alcuni tratti spigolosi del viso e affilare alcune rotondità. Come capire quale dei due effetti ottenere? Grazie alla lunghezza del taglio. Inoltre, questo particolare tipo di frangia si adatta benissimo sia ai capelli lisci, che mossi. Sfortunatamente, per i ricci diventa più complicato, a meno che non si tratti ...

