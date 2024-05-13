Fonte : cinemaserietv di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Barbarella - Edgar Wright in trattative per dirigere il reboot con Sydney Sweeney

Barbarella, Edgar Wright in trattative per dirigere il reboot con Sydney Sweeney (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Il reboot di Barbarella con protagonista Sydney Sweeney potrebbe aver trovato il suo regista; secondo un’indiscrezione di Deadline, infatti, dietro la macchina da presa per questo nuovo film con protagonista la sexy viaggiatrice nel tempo, dovrebbe esserci Edgar Wright, con Jane Goldman e Honey Ross alla sceneggiatura. Il progetto, targato Sony, era stato annunciato con un post Instagram nell’autunno 2022, dalla stessa Sweeney, che aveva condiviso sul proprio profilo la locandina dell’iconico film del 1968 con Jane Fonda, diretto da Roger Vadim: “Tempo di salvare l’universo”. In un’intervista concessa a Variety nel 2023, la giovane attrice, nota al pubblico per Euphoria, aveva spiegato la scelta di legarsi a un film controverso come Madame Web, sempre prodotto da Sony, ...
