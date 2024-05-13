Fonte : ilveggente di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Aston Villa-Liverpool - Premier League | probabili formazion - pronostici

Aston Villa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Aston Villa-Liverpool, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Aston Villa-Liverpool è una partita valida per la trentasettesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca lunedì alle 21:30: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Niente da fare per il Liverpool. Ora lo dice anche la matematica: i Reds, dopo le vittorie ottenute da Arsenal e Manchester City in questo fine settimana, sono ufficialmente fuori dalla corsa al titolo. Un finale di stagione amaro dunque per Jurgen Klopp. Che tra sette giorni saluterà il suo “popolo” dopo nove stagioni memorabili. Salah – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Salah e compagni pagano l’improvviso calo avuto nel mese di aprile, in cui oltre a collezionare un solo punto nelle partite con Crystal Palace, Everton e West Ham, sono usciti pure dall’Europa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente
Notizie su altre fonti: villa-liverpool premier

What do Newcastle United need for a European spot in final two games - What do Newcastle United need for a European spot in final two games - What do Newcastle United have to do to qualify for Europe And who are they battling against for a European spot in the final week of the season

The absurd truth behind Arsenal’s title challenge and why Mikel Arteta has already overachieved - The absurd truth behind Arsenal’s title challenge and why Mikel Arteta has already overachieved - The absurd truth behind Arsenal’s title challenge and why Mikel Arteta has already overachieved - Arsenal stand on the brink of history under Mikel Arteta this season, but Man City must still drop poi ...

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool linked with ex-Evertonian Gordon, Man Utd target will cost £86m, Chelsea latest - Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool linked with ex-Evertonian Gordon, Man Utd target will cost £86m, Chelsea latest - As all 20 premier League clubs prepare for the final week of league games this season, attention will soon turn to an important summer transfer window for a number of managers ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.