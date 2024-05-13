Andy Roddick rivela | Soffro di cancro alla pelle da quando mi sono ritirato

- Andy Roddick commenta l’infortunio di Jannik Sinner : parole dure dell’ex tennista americano
La questione infortuni tiene banco nelle ultime settimane del massimo circuito internazionale del tennis. Il torneo di Roma privo del n.2 del mondo, Jannik Sinner, e del n.3 del ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, desta non poca sensazione e ci si chiede ...
- Andy Roddick parla delle prestazioni di Jannik Sinner : “Non è normale e vi spiego il perché”
Appena tre game quelli concessi da Jannik Sinner nel secondo turno del Masters1000 di Montecarlo contro l’americano Sebastian Korda. Questo è stato il responso dell’esordio sulla terra rossa del 22enne pusterese, che quest’oggi sarà nuovamente in ...
