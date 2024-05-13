Fonte : sportface di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Andy Roddick rivela | Soffro di cancro alla pelle da quando mi sono ritirato

Andy Roddick rivela: “Soffro di cancro alla pelle da quando mi sono ritirato” (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Andy Roddick è ricordato da molti appassionati di tennis come uno dei migliori della sua generazione. L’ex numero 1 al mondo e vincitore degli Us Open nello stesso anno ha annunciato il ritiro nel 2012 all’età di 30 anni, e dal 2017 è entrato nella International Tennis Hall of Fame. Da un po’ di tempo lo statunitense è tornato alla ribalta grazie al suo podcast “Served with Andy Roddick”, e proprio nel corso dell’ultimo episodio ha fatto una rivelazione shock. “Ho dovuto affrontare diversi tipi di cancro alla pelle da quando ho smesso di giocare – ha detto l’ex tennista di Omaha -. Cinque anni fa mi è stato asportato un tumore a cellule squamose del labbro, non ne avevo mai parlato. Stamattina mi sono ...
