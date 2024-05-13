Fonte : justcalcio di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

A Garang Kuol verrà data l’opportunità del Newcastle nel pre-campionato

Garang Kuol

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a justcalcio©

A Garang Kuol verrà data l’opportunità del Newcastle nel pre-campionato (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Breaking: L’attaccante del Newcastle United Garang Kuol farà parte della squadra che affronterà il Tottenham Hotspur e un A-League All-Star XI durante la pre-stagione. Il 19enne si unirà alla prima squadra del Newcastle per la trasferta in Australia e resta da vedere se riuscirà a impressionare durante il pre-campionato e convincere l’allenatore a dargli opportunità in Premier League la prossima stagione. L’attaccante ha avuto periodi di prestito all’Hearts e al Volendam da quando è arrivato al club dai Central Coast Mariners, squadra della A-League, la scorsa stagione. Spererà di giocare per la prima squadra del Newcastle nei prossimi mesi e resta da vedere se riuscirà a sfruttare al meglio questa opportunità e impressionare durante il pre-campionato. Il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: newcastle garang

Garang Kuol picked in Newcastle United squad playing against the A-League All Stars in Melbourne - garang Kuol picked in newcastle United squad playing against the A-League All Stars in Melbourne - On the ball: garang Kuol of the All Stars controlling the ball during the friendly match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium in Sydney in 2022. Photo: AAP Image/Brett ...

Newcastle United officially confirm 19-year-old forward will join squad at end of season - newcastle United officially confirm 19-year-old forward will join squad at end of season - newcastle United will be heading to Australia in pre-season to face Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All Stars XI.

Kuol recalled from Volendam to front Newcastle Oz tour - Kuol recalled from Volendam to front newcastle Oz tour - Australia international garang Kuol will finally get to make his newcastle United bow.The youngster will be a part of the team's post-season tour of Austral ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.