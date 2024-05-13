Fonte : strumentipolitici di 13 mag 2024

9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno

Maggio 2024

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a strumentipolitici©

9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Una corte d’appello federale di Philadelphia ha respinto la richiesta di Hunter Biden di archiviare le accuse legate all’acquisto illegale di armi. Per il figlio del presidente Joe Biden si aprono le porte del processo. Il generale Mahamat Idriss De’by Itno, proclamato capo di Stato ciadiano tre anni fa dall’esercito, ha vinto le presidenziali con il 61,03% dei voti, secondo i risultati ufficiali provvisori della commissione elettorale. La Russia e la Bielorussia non attaccheranno nessuno. Lo ha detto sull’uso delle armi nucleari tattiche il Presidente della Repubblica bielorussa, Alexander Lukashenko. Diverse persone sono morte per le proteste nell’Afghanistan orientale, dopo che le autorità talebane hanno ordinato lo sfratto delle case per la costruzione di un edificio. Lo ha riferito un funzionario ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su strumentipolitici
Notizie su altre fonti: biden hunter
  • 9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno

    Una corte d’appello federale di Philadelphia ha respinto la richiesta di Hunter Biden di archiviare le accuse legate all’acquisto illegale di armi. Per il figlio del presidente Joe Biden si aprono le porte del processo. Il generale Mahamat Idriss ...

  • 9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno

    Una corte d’appello federale di Philadelphia ha respinto la richiesta di Hunter Biden di archiviare le accuse legate all’acquisto illegale di armi. Per il figlio del presidente Joe Biden si aprono le porte del processo. Il generale Mahamat Idriss ...

  • 9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno

    Una corte d’appello federale di Philadelphia ha respinto la richiesta di Hunter Biden di archiviare le accuse legate all’acquisto illegale di armi. Per il figlio del presidente Joe Biden si aprono le porte del processo. Il generale Mahamat Idriss ...

What’s the truth about Joe and Hunter Biden’s finances - What’s the truth about Joe and hunter biden’s finances - Trump’s supporters claim the president benefited from his son hunter’s million-dollar schemes. Democrats argue it’s just a way to distract from numerous allegations against the Republican frontrunner ...

Joe Biden faces potentially nightmarish June swoon with his re-election hopes fading - Joe biden faces potentially nightmarish June swoon with his re-election hopes fading - The month of June is shaping up to be a potential nightmare for President biden with his re-election, his legacy and hunter biden’s freedom all on the line over the course of a month-long ...

IRS whistleblowers ask judge to dismiss Hunter Biden’s lawsuit against tax agency: ‘Conflicts of interest could not be more clear’ - IRS whistleblowers ask judge to dismiss hunter biden’s lawsuit against tax agency: ‘Conflicts of interest could not be more clear’ - The IRS whistleblowers who alleged a Justice Department cover-up in the hunter biden investigation asked a judge Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against the tax agency filed by the first son or allow them ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.