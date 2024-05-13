Fonte : strumentipolitici di 13 mag 2024

9 Maggio 2024 – Hunter Biden a processo il 3 giugno (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Una corte d’appello federale di Philadelphia ha respinto la richiesta di Hunter Biden di archiviare le accuse legate all’acquisto illegale di armi. Per il figlio del presidente Joe Biden si aprono le porte del processo. Il generale Mahamat Idriss De’by Itno, proclamato capo di Stato ciadiano tre anni fa dall’esercito, ha vinto le presidenziali con il 61,03% dei voti, secondo i risultati ufficiali provvisori della commissione elettorale. La Russia e la Bielorussia non attaccheranno nessuno. Lo ha detto sull’uso delle armi nucleari tattiche il Presidente della Repubblica bielorussa, Alexander Lukashenko. Diverse persone sono morte per le proteste nell’Afghanistan orientale, dopo che le autorità talebane hanno ordinato lo sfratto delle case per la costruzione di un edificio. Lo ha riferito un funzionario ...
