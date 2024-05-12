Fonte : zonawrestling di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

WWE | Liv Morgan in cima alle vendite del merchandising di maggio nella divisione femminile

WWE Liv

WWE: Liv Morgan in cima alle vendite del merchandising di maggio nella divisione femminile (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Il ritorno di Liv Morgan alla Royal Rumble dello scorso gennaio ha permesso alla wrestler di compiere il suo rientro trionfale dopo circa diversi mesi. La wrestler, infatti, era rimasta fuori dai giochi a causa di un infortunio alla spalla subito la scorsa estate: la Morgan però è pronta a riprendersi tutto con gli interessi e addirittura, alcuni, pensano sia decisa a ‘sottrarre’ il Judgment Day a Rhea Ripley. I fan della WWE sembrano davvero apprezzare questo cambiamento in Liv Morgan, complice anche un turn heel che potrebbe rinfrescare il suo personaggio e riportarlo ai livelli del 2022, quando la wrestler riuscì a conquistare lo SmackDown Women’s Championship. Stando ai primi dati del mese di maggio riguardo al merchandising WWE, Liv Morgan sarebbe in ...
