WWE | Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del King and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato

WWE: Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del King and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Come vi abbiamo ampiamente raccontato durante le ultime settimane, la WWE ha organizzato così tanti match dei suoi tornei King e Queen of the Ring che ne è rimasto qualcuno persino per gli house show, gli eventi dal vivo destinati al solo pubblico sugli spalti. LA Knight ha sconfitto Santos Escobar questo sabato notte in un house show della WWE a Chattanooga, Tennessee, qualificandosi ai quarti di finale del torneo King of the Ring. Nello stesso show, Tiffany Stratton ha sconfitto Michin accedendo al turno successivo del torneo Queen of the Ring. Di conseguenza, Knight affronterà Tama Tonga nel prossimo SmackDown, mentre Stratton affronterà Bianca Belair. .@RealLAKnight and @tiffstrattonwwe have ...
