- WWE : Verranno mostrati - in qualche modo - i match di King & Queen of the Ring rinviati al weekend?
Il First Round di King & Queen of the Ring, tabellone lato Raw, terminerà nel weekend quando, nei due live event in programma, Verranno recuperati i due match “rinviati” l’altro ieri: Rey Mysterio vs Kofi Kingston e Shayna Baszler vs ...
- WWE : Anche a Smackdown diversi match di King & Queen of the Ring Tournament non saranno trasmessi?
Dopo che Rey Mysterio vs Kofi Kingston e Shayna Baszler vs Zelina Vega, First Round match di King & Queen of the Ring Tournament lato Raw, sono stati rinviati durante i live event del weekend, sembra pressoché impossibile che tutti gli ...
- WWE : Gunther distrugge Sheamus nel King of the Ring in un match che sfora i tempi previsti
Durante l’edizione di questa settimana di Monday Night RAW, il Generale del Ring Gunther, accompagnato dal suo compagno dell’Imperium Ludwig Kaiser, ha affrontato Sheamus. La posta in gioco era alta, poiché questa intensa prova di forza ha ...
WWE: Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del King and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato - WWE: Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del king and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato - Come vi abbiamo ampiamente raccontato durante le ultime settimane, la WWE ha organizzato così tanti match dei suoi tornei king e Queen of the Ring che ne è rimasto qualcuno persino per gli house show, ...
Cody Rhodes punta al title vs title match con Logan Paul a King & Queen of the Ring - Cody Rhodes punta al title vs title match con Logan Paul a king & Queen of the Ring - Con un suggerimento arrivato sulle sue pagine social, il campione indiscusso WWE sembra volere il match title vs title nel prossimo PLE arabo ...
WWE: Il King & Queen of the Ring va avanti anche nei Live Event, ecco i match - WWE: Il king & Queen of the Ring va avanti anche nei Live Event, ecco i match - Continua il king & Queen of the Ring in vista del PLE del 25 maggio. E la WWE ha annunciato i match che si terranno nei Live Event ...