WWE | Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del King and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato

(Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Come vi abbiamo ampiamente raccontato durante le ultime settimane, la WWE ha organizzato così tantidei suoi torneiof theche ne è rimasto qualcuno persino per gli house show, glii dal vivo destinati al solo pubblico sugli spalti. LA Knight ha sconfitto Santos Escobar questonotte in un house show della WWE a Chattanooga, Tennessee, qualificandosi ai quarti di finale del torneoof the. Nello stesso show, Tiffany Stratton ha sconfitto Michin accedendo al turno successivo del torneoof the. Di conseguenza, Knight affronterà Tama Tonga nel prossimo SmackDown, mentre Stratton affronterà Bianca Belair. .@RealLAKnight and @tiffstrattonwwe have ...

